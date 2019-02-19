English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Kenya, Somalia diplomatic tiff : Countries close to resolving tiff
Kenya and Somalia are reportedly close to resolving the diplomatic stand off triggered by the auctioning of oil blocks in the disputed maritime territory in the Indian Ocean.
Credible sources at the ministry of foreign affairs say consultations aimed at resolving the diplomatic tiff are at an advanced stage terming the current stand-off as almost over.
Meanwhile the Norwegian company at the centre of the row,spectrum geo has denied reports of prospecting for oil in the disputed maritime boundary.