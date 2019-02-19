English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kenya, Somalia diplomatic tiff : Countries close to resolving tiff

Kenya and Somalia are reportedly close to resolving the diplomatic stand off triggered by the auctioning of oil blocks in the  disputed maritime territory in the Indian Ocean.

Credible sources at the ministry of foreign affairs  say  consultations aimed at resolving the diplomatic tiff are at an advanced stage  terming the current stand-off as almost over.

Meanwhile the Norwegian company at the centre of the row,spectrum geo has  denied reports of prospecting for oil in the disputed maritime boundary.

 

