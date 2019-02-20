Fix steel sector to achieve housing target

Kethan Doshi

The Big Four agenda pillars on affordable housing and manufacturing are central to realising a high quality of life for Kenyans and reducing poverty. Should the government achieve the two, it would have made significant strides in narrowing the inequality gap and raising the productivity of Kenyans, especially the youth.

With the right policies the two goals are achievable. The policies would, however, have to focus on the bigger picture and end goal in mind, especially those that affect the crucial elements of bringing the Big Four agenda to fruition. One such element is steel sector, which a central component in both housing and manufacturing.

The strength of the steel sector is used as a paradigm to gauge a country’s overall economic status, because it is an indicator of the amount of investments dedicated to infrastructure and, subsequently, an indicator of developmental progress and stability. The raw material used to produce steel has to be imported.

For years, the government has always made it possible for steel producers to access raw materials hence the growth of that sector.

But recently, the Mombasa port has faced a myriad challenges that have affected the movement of goods, thereby increasing the cost of doing business due to storage and demurrage charges.

For instance, it now costs a minimum of $8 (Sh800) per tonne for steel raw material in shore handling charges. Additionally, the steel industry pays millions in storage charges due to delays at the port. Other costs, including transport, Railway Development Levy and Import Declaration Fees make the entire process too expensive.

The regulation to reclassify steel raw materials with the same duty rate as finished products in a bid to attract more duty has caused a slow-down in importation and in some cases, authorities have made the decision to disallow entry of raw materials in future.

The challenges have led to general investor frustration and, even worse, are diluting efforts to increase investments in manufacturing and, local content contribution to the affordable housing agenda.

Regionally, Kenya’s competitiveness in this sector continues to decrease. The country was once a leading provider of steel to neighbouring countries, but this has changed in recent years.

Due to reclassification and increasing taxation on raw materials, exports have become almost untenable and many investors are cutting back on export business.

It is estimated that we are about 12 per cent more uncompetitive than our East African partners in terms of trade. This is an alarming trend that we need to reverse if we are to sustain our position as a top investment destination in the region, not just in steel sector, but all other sectors in the value chain that depend on its competitiveness to thrive. They include, transport,construction and real estate as well as a large cross-section of businesses in the services sector.

Our policies and regulations should look to support our capacity to strengthen historically critical sectors to the economy such as steel, without which many development goals will remain a dream. —The writer is steel sub-sector leader at Kenya Association of Manufacturers