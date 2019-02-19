Daring father set free : Murage gets 3 months suspended sentence

Boniface Murage, the man who was arrested and arraigned for trying to sneak his baby out of Kenyatta National Hospital over a 56 thousand shilling medical bill has been freed.

The court ruled that even though Murage was guilty of the offense, his intention was not to commit a crime but to save his family.

Meanwhile, a good samaritan has paid the daughter’s hospital bill even as Nairobi county offered him a job starting Wednesday.