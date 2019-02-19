English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Daring father set free : Murage gets 3 months suspended sentence

February 19, 2019
Boniface Murage who was arrested for illegally taking his child out of hospital without paying the bill photo courtesy

Boniface Murage, the man who was arrested and arraigned for trying to sneak his baby out of Kenyatta National Hospital over a 56 thousand shilling medical bill has been freed.

The court ruled that even though Murage was guilty of the offense, his intention was not to commit a crime but to save his family.

Meanwhile, a good samaritan has paid the daughter’s hospital bill even as Nairobi county offered him a job starting Wednesday.

 

 

