Uhuru submits NPSC nominees for vetting

The race to succeed Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet is expected to intensify after President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Eliud Ndung’u Kinuthia as National Police Service Commission (NPSC) chairman yesterday.

The President also nominated five other commissioners. Once they are vetted and approved by the National Assembly, the race to replace Boinnet, whose term ends early next month, will be set in motion. The IG is also a commissioner.

The five nominees, whose names were forwarded to the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi for vetting, are former Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer Lilian Kiamba, Eusibius Karuti Laibuta, Naftali Kipchirchir Rono, Alice Atieno Otwala and John ole Mayaki.

Upon receiving the names, Muturi directed the House Security committee to organise a vetting schedule. If approved, Kinuthia will succeed former commission chair Johnston Kavuludi.

Kinuthia had expressed interest for Lamu governor’s seat on a Jubilee ticket in the 2017 General Election but withdrew the last minute in favour of the incumbent Fahim Twaha. He claimed he had made the decision upon Uhuru’s intervention.

Otwala, the outgoing Public Service Commission (PSC) chief executive, holds a PhD in Public Administration and a Master’s degree in Public Administration. She has served in various government ministries and departments, including Office of the President.

The NPSC Act mandates the police welfare body to develop and keep under review all policies relating to human resources of members in the service upon recommendation by the IG.

The commission is mandated to develop terms and conditions of service and the procedure for recruitment and disciplinary measures for members.

Fourteen candidates had applied for NPSC chair’s post including former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende, former Transition Authority chair Kinuthia Wamwangi, Elijah Kodoh, Lucy Wanja, Elijah Nduati, Irene Njeri Wanyoike and Margaret Cheboiwo.