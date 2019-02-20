Raila calls for probe into man’s death

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has asked the Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) to probe the death of 38-year-old Samwel Odhiambo who died under the custody of police.

Raila asked Ipoa to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of Odhiambo who died while being taken to court where he was facing defilement charges.

“I am shocked to learn that Odhiambo, who was being escorted to court, is dead and yet the police cannot prove that the deceased jumped out of the moving vehicle. Only a proper probe will reveal the cause of death of the suspect,” said Raila.

The former premier made remarks a few days after the deceased’s family camped at Usenge Police Station demanding an explanation on the circumstances that led to his death.

Odhiambo, from Goma village in Central Yimbo location, was detained at the station on February 6 and died on February 11 at Bondo sub-county hospital where he had been taken by police for treatment.

The police said Odhiambo was injured after he jumped off a moving police vehicle while being taken to Bondo law courts.

According to police records, Odhiambo was arrested for the alleged raping of a neighbour.His brother Charles Otieno who talked to him on Monday, said he was taken to court by two uniformed officers.

“He called me using a phone that he borrowed from a man in the cell at 5am saying they were being taken to court,” Otieno said. It was the last communication he had with his brother. On Monday, he was reportedly arraigned in court but failed to take a plea after the court refused to register the case. “We’re told the court refused to register the case due to lack of a P3 form from the complainant,” Otieno said.