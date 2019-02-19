KCB, Kabras maintain chase for direct entry into Kenya Cup semis

KCB and Kabras Sugar, last season’s finalists, look on course to clinch a direct entry into the Kenya Cup playoff semi-finals after winning their respective matches at the weekend while third-placed Kenya Harlequins lost.

With the top two gaining an automatic place in the semi-finals of the playoff, KCB and Kabras’ task was made easier when Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad stunned Harlequins 16-15 in what was the surprise result of the weekend.

Quins were first on the scoreboard as Lyle Asiligwa drilled in a penalty, giving the visitors a 3-0 lead but 15 minutes later, Brian Wahinya dotted down Blak Bald’s first try for a 5-3 lead. Leroy Mbugua was next on the scoreboard for Blak Blad in the 37th minute but the lead was reduced to 10-8 as Paul Kioko landed a try for Quins at the stroke of half-time.

After the break, Hillary Baraza gave Quins a 13-10 lead that was extended to 15-10 after Asiligwa’s conversion but the hosts responded through Lionel Ajeliti and Brian Wahinya’s penalties to secure the much-needed win.

Meanwhile, KCB fed on Impala’s errors to score 25 points in the second half for a 25-3 win as Kabras in remained unbeaten after downing Homeboyz 39-24.

After a scoreless first half, Kenyan international Darwin Mukidza drew first blood for KCB with a penalty before Oliver Mang’eni went over for the first try.

Impala’s points came off Kenyan international Sammy Oliech’s penalty but Griffin Musila and Vincent Onyala added further gloss on the result for the bankers.

In Kakamega, Homeboyz failed to replicate last season’s 30-12 win as hosts Kabras came from behind to claim a 39-24 victory to stay top and unbeaten with 49 points, five ahead of second-placed KCB.

Elsewhere, Harlequins’ loss was Nondescripts’ gain as the latter moved to third place following a 26-18 win over Strathmore Leos. Nondies’ new signings Moses Begi and Steve Odhiambo scored two tries each to help the Red Lions to a bonus points win as the race for playoff places enters homestretch.

The Nakuru derby pitting Top Fry Nakuru and Menengai Oilers ended 46-37 in favour of the former as Mwamba hammered Mean Machine 51-8 to continue their resurgence.