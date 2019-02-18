‘Huduma Namba’ pilot phase kicks off : Exercise to run for 30 days in 15 counties

The pilot project of the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) better known ‘Huduma Namba’ kicked off Monday in 15 selected counties with the launch held in nyandarua county.

The exercise being supervised by several Principal Secretaries led by interior’s Karanja Kibicho will run for thirty days before a major rollout is done for the rest of the country.

Kenyans have been urged to embrace the process as soon, one will not be able to access government service without the number.