English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Kiambu hospital infant deaths probe : Governor Waititu welcomes inquiry
Kiambu hospital
Kiambu Governor Ferdniand Waititu has welcomed a proposal by the Kenya Medical Practitioners Union to probe the death of about 20 infants in Kiambu level 4 hospital. Waititu who visited the facility today however said that some of the deaths were beyond medical intervention.
This taking place as leaders from Siaya county decried the deteriorating status of many health facilities in the area.