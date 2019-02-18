English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kiambu hospital infant deaths probe : Governor Waititu welcomes inquiry

Kiambu hospital

K24 Tv February 18, 2019
2,552 Less than a minute

Kiambu Governor Ferdniand Waititu has welcomed a proposal by the Kenya Medical Practitioners Union  to probe the death of about 20 infants in Kiambu level 4 hospital.  Waititu who visited the facility today however said that  some of the deaths were beyond medical intervention.

This taking place as leaders from Siaya county decried the deteriorating status of many health facilities in the area.

 

Show More

Related Articles

February 18, 2019
2,580

Where is Kimathi’s body? : Family pleads for remains search

February 18, 2019
2,589

‘Huduma Namba’ pilot phase kicks off : Exercise to run for 30 days in 15 counties

February 18, 2019
2,543

Futile attempt to avoid hospital bill : Man tried to sneak baby out of KNH

Photo of Nurses on strike march holding banners in Nairobi.
February 18, 2019
2,556

Striking nurses risk losing jobs : Nurses remain defiant despite threat