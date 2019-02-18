English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Kenya, Somalia maritime dispute : Spat could trigger regional crisis
Somalia maritime
The country’s diplomatic spat with Somalia could trigger a regional crisis with huge ramifications.
Sources familiar with the stand off say Kenya angered by Somalia’s move to auction oil blocs might support Somaliland,Puntland and Jubaland to become fully fledged states weakening Mogadishu.
This as the country’s top security chiefs met in Nairobi where Somalia was part of the agenda.