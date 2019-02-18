English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kenya, Somalia maritime dispute : Spat could trigger regional crisis

Somalia maritime

K24 Tv February 18, 2019
The country’s diplomatic spat with Somalia  could trigger a regional crisis with huge ramifications.

Sources familiar with the stand off say Kenya angered by Somalia’s move to auction oil blocs might  support Somaliland,Puntland and Jubaland to become fully fledged states weakening Mogadishu.

This as  the country’s top security chiefs met in Nairobi where Somalia was part of the agenda.

 

