Saccos right on course to bridge SME lending gap

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

Savings and Credit Co-operatives (Saccos) have revved up lending with loan disbursement surpassing Sh300 billion in 2017, according to the latest data by sector regulator.

This is in the wake of a continued squeeze on lending by commercial banks especially as they blame the Banking (Amendment) Act 2016 interest rate caps for increasing risks of lending to SMEs.

According to the data, the entities disbursed Sh331.2 billion in 2017, with the number of deposit taking Saccos at 174 with an active membership of 3.1 million.

Though they fall behind commercial bank’s Sh2.3 billion credit advanced to the private sector as of December 2017, Saccos have increased lending in a number of sectors as they move to bridge the credit gap.

The report released by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority(Sasra) on Friday shows the entities played a major role in financing land purchase and housing, trade, education and agricultural activities.

A survey by the World Council of Credit Unions Inc and the Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives shows Saccos advanced a total Sh118 billion to the land and housing sector in 2017, a year the interest rate cap became effective.

The law caps commercial bank lending at four per cent above the Central Bank Rate currently at nine per cent, which means banks can charge interests of up to 13 per cent.

Saccos on the other hand charge a monthly interest of as low as one per cent with an annual interest amounting to 12 per cent, giving them an edge over commercial banks.

Real estate

Credit advanced to land and housing by Saccos is more than the Sh109 billion advanced by banks to building and construction sector in the first quarter of last year as reflected in Central Bank of Kenya data.

Though banks take the bigger share of lending to the entire real estate sector, saccos have proved to be a force to reckon with with land and housing accounting for 36 per cent of all sacco loans.

“We are big players in this sector and the Big Four agenda,” Sasra chief executive John Mwaka said during the release of the report in Nairobi, adding: “We want to increase inclusion and access to financing by Kenyans.”

According to the report, Saccos advanced Sh21.7 billion to the agriculture sector(6.6 per cent of total loans). This is a sizable amount compared to the rich capitalised commercial banks which advanced Sh83 billion in quarter one of 2018.

Lending to SMEs by banks was recorded at approximately Sh190 billion in 2013 (based on Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) 2014 survey) and grew to approximately Sh203.44 billion in 2014 (KBA 2015 survey). This was before the interest rate cap, an indicator these figures could be lower as the segment is considered high risk.

Trade consumed Sh67.3 billion of total sacco loans while consumption and social activities took up Sh47.9 billion. The education sector benefitted with Sh39.4 billion,human health at Sh9.8 billion, finance and insurance at Sh5.5 billion while manufacturing and service industry took up Sh4.6 billion.

The sector regulator has commissioned a survey to determine the impact saccos have in the financial market, an assessment that will inform the contribution these entities have made in lending compared to banks.

“We commissioned the survey in December last year and are expecting report to be out by April,” said Mwaka.

Meanwhile, Sasra has raised concerns over the rising number of rogue players in the investment market where unsuspecting Kenyans have been duped by pyramid schemes.

Fraudsters

Billions have been lost as investors are promised land or property on installment based schemes, only for the companies to close shop and disappear with funds collected.

Sasra board chairman John Munuve said “quacks” have positioned themselves in the market to steal Kenyans’ hard-earned money, a trend the government will not allow. Munuve warned perpetrators the government will hunt them down and ensure they face the full force of the law.

“Sacco is a sector that we need to nature. A few people are not doing us good. We will not allow a few elements to destroy the good name of the sector,” Munuve said, even as he warned the public to be wary of these characters. He urged Kenyans to invest in registered saccos as an alternative savings and credit platforms to bridge the financial gaps in the country.

The ministry has also added its voice on the schemes duping Kenyans especially in the property market.

“The era of rogue saccos promising heaven yet they deliver hell must be a thing of the past,” said Cooperatives Cabinet secretary Peter Munya in a speech read on his behalf by Principal secretary Susan Mochache.

The government is also putting measures to ensure Saccos are not used for money laundering, the CS added.