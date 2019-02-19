Dealer, State officers rob taxpayers in motor scam

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

The government has uncovered a ploy used by public officers in the procurement of new motor vehicles leading to loss of taxpayers’ money.

This expose came to light after investigators discovered a leading new motor dealer has been using its sister company to deliver refurbished units despite receiving payments for new cars.

In the scheme, State officials would acknowledge delivery of second-hand cars but would process payment for new units.

The public officers and officials of the firm would then pocket the difference between the amount a new vehicle costs and refurbished one.

For instance, if a new vehicle costs Sh8 million, the dealer through its subsidiary that sells second-hand cars will delivery a used car at lower cost and the difference in pricing is shared between the racketeers.

Procurement procedures

Following discovery of the scam, the government has reviewed procurement procedures of new motor vehicles.

In an “urgent” circular to all Principal secretaries and accounting officers, Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua noted that unprocedural purchases have led to wasteful use of resources.

“The government has of late noted an emerging trend where ministries/department and accounting units are procuring vehicles outside the framework and at uncompetitive prices leading to inefficient use of public resources,” Kinyua said in the circular dated February 5, which reached most State agencies last week.

It is copied to all Cabinet secretaries, chief executive officers of constitutional commissions and independent offices. It has also reached heads of State corporations.

“Note that this directive also applies to procurement of vehicles in State corporations, constitutional and other commissions, independent offices, the Judiciary and the Legislature as well as vehicles procured through funds from development partners,” Kinyua said.

In the circular, he has instructed restricted procurement of vehicles to locally manufactured units effective from the date of the memo.

Contract duration

The government has in the past procured goods and services through pre-arrangement contracts with suppliers.

Contracts in most agreements are signed for two years hence government entities don’t have to advertise all the time they need to buy a motor vehicle.

According to Kinyua, this arrangement is intended to guarantee stable prices for such goods and service and ensure value for money over the contract period.

“Towards this end and to promote efficient use of public resources in the procurement of motor vehicles in the public sector, the government has updated the framework to incorporate the new Motor Vehicle Procurement Framework to guide Ministries/Departments and accounting units on this matter,” Kinyua writes in the circular.

The government has also been leasing units from leading dealers with the National Treasury planning to spend Sh12.8 billion on leasing of vehicles in the current financial year.

This is an increased spending from Sh8.1 billion from last fiscal year with a big chunk of the vehicles meant for the National Police Service.