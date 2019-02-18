Nock comes to the rescue of ailing Olympiad Mayoro

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) yesterday came to the rescue of track legend Nyantika Mayioro who is hospitalised in a Kisii hospital with pneumonia. “The plight of track legend, Nyantika Mayioro, has been brought to our attention.

In recognition of this indelible contribution to our sports, NOCK will, in the meantime, offer some financial support to Nyantika towards his current medical attention in Kisii County,” said acting NOCK Secretary General Francis Mutuku.

He added: “NOC-K appreciates that this is only a stop-gap measure, which is not sustainable nor all-inclusive and, therefore, hope that in the coming months, it shall come up with a strategic programme of providing support to our Olympians.” Mayioro, who in 1953 won the 3,000 meters race at the Indian Ocean Games in Madagascar and went ahead to become Kenya’s first Olympian in 1956 in Melbourne, over the 5,000 meters race is among the pioneer athletes who inspired a generation of runners and positioned our country to the global stardom in athletics. “

Already, NOC-K, in the past year, organized an Athletes’ Career Transition workshop aimed at assisting our athletes across the board prepare for life after active career. This entail equipping them with appropriate and broad life and professional skills such as personal management and development in various fields of their lives like financial management as they transition to the next phase after active sports career,” Mutuku said.

He added: “As a Committee, NOC-K will continue to roll out in this year similar programme and we call up on various stakeholders, particularly in the financial, life insurance and, even service sectors to join hands with us towards cushioning and preparing our sports people for decent and enjoyable life, especially in retirement.

NOC-K is optimistic that upon conclusion of the ongoing Strategic Plan development, Olympians will be able to access better resources in terms of a structured and sustainable programmes and facilities that will be handy to their post-career life.”