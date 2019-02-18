Mudavadi hails President Kenyatta for philanthropy towards legend Kadenge

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has underscored the need of Kenyan legends being beneficiaries of health insurance to protect them from various medical conditions.

Mudavadi said medical costs are increasingly prohibitive especially to retired sportsmen and women who do not have the resources, hence the need for them to have the privilege of accessing covers like the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

He at the same time lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for visiting ailing legendary footballer Joe Kadenge some time back at his Mariakani residence in Nairobi and ensuring that he was a beneficiary of NHIF. “What the President did is the way to go if we are to save out retired players the agony of being handed huge medical bills which they cannot afford.

The Head of State led from the front in Kadenge’s case which was very commendable ,” said Mudavadi. Mudavadi made the remarks today when he visited to Kadenge at the Nairobi Hospital where he has admitted since Wednesday after being diagnosed with a mild stroke. Mudavadi, who was flanked by Kadenge’s kin and former AFC Leopards chairman Semi Aina, said that he was glad that the legend was fast recuperating from the illness.

According to Kadenge’s brother John Anzrah, Mzee had been admitted at the High Dependency Unit before being transferred to the General Wards and has made a drastic improvement. Kadenge suffered the stroke soon after learning of the death of his daughter Eva Kadenge in the USA and was subsequently rushed to hospital. The deceased who was married to an American was scheduled to be buried in the USA today.