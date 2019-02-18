People DailySports

Masiga goads Leopards players, say they don’t deserve wearing jersey

James Waindi February 18, 2019
AFC Leopards legend Joe Masiga, popularly known as JJ Masiga has goaded the team’s current crop of players and said none of them had an idea what it meant to wear the jersey.

Leopards on Sunday lost their fifth league match in a row, leaving them dangerously perched in the bottom of the SportPesa Premier League table, just a point above bottom placed Mount Kenya United.

This is one of the worst runs experienced by the team in more than a decade and there are already fears that if tables are not turned urgently, they could be axed from the top tie by the end of the season.

“The current crop of players at AFC Leopards have no idea what it means to wear the team’s barde,” wrote Masiga on his tweeter account

