DP Ruto, Mudavadi differ on law review

George Kebaso @Morarak

The referendum talk continues to elicit mixed reactions among leaders, with Deputy President William Ruto calling for an end to the “premature debate”.

While Ruto maintained his opposition to a referendum aimed at expanding the Executive, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi insisted there is need to change some Constitution to enhance inclusivity and address challenges bedevilling the country.

Mudavadi, however, said the debate should focus more on what Kenyans want than what politicians push for.

“When we are saying we want to change the law, let’s ask ourselves a few pertinent issues. What is in it for all Kenyans? How is it going to create jobs? How will it reduce the ballooning national debt?” he asked during a service at the House of Grace Church in Nairobi.

Shelve debate

And in Kakamega, Ruto called on leaders to shelve the debate and focus on development and create jobs for the youth.

Speaking at the Christ is the King Amalemba Catholic Parish, the DP challenged leaders to avoid putting the country in a premature election mood.

“Kenyans want leaders to implement the development projects they promised during the last General Election. They want leaders to tackle issues relating to education, expansion and improvement of road networks, electrification, construction of markets for farm produce and creation of jobs for the youth,” he said.

Ruto also urged leaders across the political divide to work together to find solutions to challenges facing Kenyans.