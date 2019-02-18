CS orders students’ mentors scrutiny

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed (pictured) has called for vetting of individuals and organisations providing mentorship programmes in schools .

Amina who was speaking during the launch of mentorship policy at Upperhill School in Nairobi on Saturday said individuals who will not have been vetted by end of April would not be allowed in schools during the second term.

“Individuals and organisations that will not have been vetted by April 30 will not be allowed to access schools during the second term,”said Amina.

Qualified teachers

She said the list of approved individuals should be filed to the Principal Secretary, Early learning and Basic Education.

At the same time, she directed schools to ensure they have established strong guidance and counselling services before next month.

She said the departments must be headed by qualified Teachers Service Commission staff whose details must be communicated to the ministry’s field officers and with the ministry’s headquarters through the office of the director general.