Our family opposed Raila ‘swearing-in’, says Oburu

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

The Odinga family was opposed to the controversial swearing-in of National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga as the “People’s president” last year, his brother Oburu Odinga has disclosed.

Speaking at ACK St Stephen Cathedral in Kisumu yesterday during a service to mark Jaramogi’s 25th anniversary, Oburu who spoke on behalf of the family said they were reluctant to have Raila take the oath fearing the possible consequences.

The government had earlier warned to deal with those who participated in the ceremony saying that it amounted to treason.

Oburu said it was Raila’s bravery and act of courage that saw him agree to take the oath that could see him hanged by the State.

Inherited bravery

“This act of bravery was inherited by Raila from our late father. He shocked us within the family when he vowed to push on with the swearing-in despite opposition from many members of the family,” he said.

Several leaders who spoke at the service which was presided over by the Maseno South ACK Diocese Bishop Charles Onginjo unanimously called for more commitment to strengthening the new-found unity among opposition leaders and the ruling coalition as away of honouring Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and realising his dream for the country.

Those who addressed the congregation included Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugen Wamalwa, Siaya Senator James Orengo, freedom fighter Githu Kaiheri, Ida Odinga, governors Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Amoth Rasanga of Siaya.

Wamalwa asked leaders to continue supporting the peace efforts by Uhuru and Raila, adding that the country has achieved a lot in terms of development given the current political environment.

Orengo said Jaramogi stood for fairness in the distribution of the national cake and equal treatment of every citizen. He said that’s why he called for the release of Jomo Kenyatta.