Joho not being sought by Interpol, says Kinoti

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has dismissed allegations that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is wanted by Interpol for drug trafficking.

DCI boss George Kinoti made the revelations in a letter to Joho on Wednesday clarifying there were no such proceedings by the international criminal police organisation.

“Please be informed that the letter which has been circulating on the social media pertaining to your client and others that are being investigated and being sought by Interpol is not true. The document citing that was a forgery,” a letter written on behalf of Kinoti by head of investigations at DCI John Kariuki reads.

Joho, through MM Advocates, had written to Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji seeking to know the true position.

He also wrote to the Paris-based Office of General Secretary of Interpol, about claims that he is being sought for arrest for drug trafficking.

On February 5, Joho through Ochieng’ K & Associates Advocates, sued his Nandi counterpart Stephen Sang and MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) and Didimus Barasa (Kimilili) for linking him to drug trade.

The development gives Joho ammunition in the case he has filed against Deputy President William Ruto’s allies.

Issue in public

Joho says the claims had damaged his reputation, integrity, personality and credibility.

He wants the court to award him general damages and an injunction barring the four from discussing the issue in public.

But the four have remained defiant, asking Joho to respond to their claims.

The DCI attached an internal memo from Interpol stating their findings.

“Since we may not go very far by investigating the origin of the forged letter in the social media, please take civil remedy for those who are spreading the malicious rumours,” the DCI said.