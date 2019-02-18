Suspected poacher shot dead in Tsavo

Peter Leshan

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has launched a major operation to arrest a suspected poacher, who escaped on Saturday following an exchange of fire with its officers, in which his accomplice was killed.

A team comprising three rangers from Tsavo West National Park on routine patrol within the park near Mang’elete area, encountered two armed suspected poachers at around 10am.

The suspects immediately shot at the rangers and a shootout ensued, KWS spokesperson Paul Udoto said yesterday.

“During the shoot-out, one suspect was killed while his colleague who is believed to have sustained injuries managed to escape,” he said.

The incident was reported at Mtito-Andei Police Station in Makueni county whose scene of crime officers attended to the case, he said.

Scene of crime police conducted a thorough search of the place before taking the body to Makindu Mortuary.

“During the search, one heavy caliber rifle, one heavy caliber rifle cartridge, three automatic rifle cartridges and a cellphone were recovered,” said the statement.

It appealed to the public to report any information about the incident that would lead to arrest of poachers at large to the nearest police station or KWS offices.

The loss of wildlife threatens one of the pillars of Kenya’s tourism industry, and therefore its economy, as well as the survival of some species.

Poaching is also a security risk as it presents challenges to the military and police, which can be outgunned by poachers and their criminal allies.