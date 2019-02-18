Police arrest two over attack on city nurses

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Police have arrested two people, who attacked two nurses on Saturday night at Mama Lucy Hospital, Nairobi.

The two will be arraigned at Makadara Law Court this morning.

Embakasi Deputy County Commissioner Kenneth Gitonga said three people went to the hospital on Saturday night and demanded immediate service without following procedure.

However, owing to the many cases that the hospital handles, the civilians’ demands were not met leading to a confrontation and the said attack.

Add weight

Nurses Christian Nyabera and George Mwangi, who sustained soft tissue injuries and a fractured wrist, respectively, are recuperating in hospital.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) condemned the act, and called on the government to enhance the security of nurses across the country.

“As a union we are not going to take this lightly. Nurses must be protected and we are calling on politicians to add weight to our demands the way they do when members of the public are attacked,” said Boaz Onchari, Nairobi Knun chair.

However, some patients accused the hospital staff of being rude to those seeking treatment.

Hospital medical superintendent Dr Musa Mohamed dismissed the claims, saying nurses at the facility are hardworking despite being understaffed.

He said the hospital handles 1,200 patients daily yet it has about 200 nurses for in and out patient services.

Deploy officers

Ediah Muruli, Nairobi Knun secretary, said most cases of attacks on nurses end up unresolved. “One nurse was shot dead at Chiromo Medical Lane, another was attacked by a patient at Nairobi South Hospital and we have never seen any action taken against the perpetrators,” she said.

Gitonga promised to have more officers deployed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, patients across the country should brace for tough times ahead as nurses continue to defy the presidential directive to resume work, saying they will only do so after their demands are met.

Knun secretary general Seth Panyako has maintained that the strike is still on and medics will not be shaken by Executive orders. “Our strike is still on, we are not going to be intimidated. If they want to fire nurses let them do it,” he said.

Currently, nurses in nine counties and those working in Mathari National Hospital, National Spinal Injury, National Blood Bank and Ports Health have downed their tools.

Today, Murang’a, Tana River, Nakuru, Siaya, Kakamega, Narok, Makueni, Bomet and Busia counties are expected to join the strike.

Conciliatory talks to unlock the impasse will continue today after they were adjourned on Saturday.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga, Speaking in Busia at the weekend, urged nurses to resume duty for the sake of patients.