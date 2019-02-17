English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

FIGHTING EARLY CHILD MARRIAGE

February 17, 2019
Pupils from Oloigero Primary in Narok will soon start enjoying the benefits of a conducive environment for learning courtesy of a partnership between Habitat for Humanity Kenya, Proctor and Gamble and Heritage Hotels, who have promised to construct a girls’ dormitory at the school.

The dormitory with a capacity to house 80 girls will be fitted with modern water and sanitation facilities.

The program has been established to help combat early marriages and help improve the lives of vulnerable girls in the area.

The organizations behind the project held a ground breaking ceremony yesterday at the school.

