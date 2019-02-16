Hippo injures fisherman in Suba North

A 38-year-old fisherman is recuperating at St Lawrence Hospital in Homa Bay town after he was seriously injured by a hippo near Kisaka beach in Suba North sub-county.

Erick Otieno was attacked by the rogue hippo at around 5.30am on Friday at the shores of the lake as he was preparing for a fishing expedition.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Unit Network chair Edward Oremo said the survivor unknowingly stood next to the breeding site of the hippo and as he prepared to fish.

Oremo said the fisherman sustained serious injuries before he was rescued by his colleagues, who heard him screaming for help and rushed him to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Homa Bay Station warden Grace Wendot said the fisherman suffered injuries on the forehead and back and was first rushed to St Paul’s Mission Hospital for first aid before being transferred to St Lawrence for treatment.

Wendot urged fishermen at the lake to be careful while on fishing expeditions and avoid encroaching on the breeding sites of hippos and other wild animals to prevent such incidents.

Earlier this week, Lake Naivasha stakeholders expressed concerns over rising cases of conflict between residents and hippos. They want KWS to consider relocating the hippos.