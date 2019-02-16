Medic urges sexually active people to seek cancer vaccination

Sexually active people and those with multiple sex partners have been urged to seek cancer vaccination to avoid contracting Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which could cause cancer.

Kiambu Level Five Hospital superintendent Jesse Ngugi said HPV is common among sexually active people, mostly between 20 and 49 years.

Ngugi on Friday said men are usually carriers of the virus but are unlikely to suffer cancer from the same.

“They may, however, transmit it to female partners, who then develop cervical cancer. Vaccination is the solution to prevent them from infecting their female partners,” he said.

Ngugi said cancer has no particular known cause, adding that some types are genetically transmitted from parents or grandparents to their kin.

He added that lifestyle increases the rate at which the cancer-causing virus develops.

“Smoking causes lung cancer. Both active and passive smokers are equally at risk of the disease. Alcohol causes liver cancer and once the symptoms are exposed, the cancer is advanced,” he warned.

Ngugi said skin cancer symptoms include painless blood spots while recurrent heartburn or stomach upset may signify stomach cancer. “Cancer is manageable if detected early enough and people should go for screening regularly,” he said.

He advised Kenyans to acquire health insurance covers to help them in the event they suffer from cancer. “It is advisable that people acquire NHIF cover. It is a cheaper health cover and has helped many access health services without much strain to their family finances.”

The medic said in Kiambu county, cervical, breast and skin cancer were the most prevalent in women while men suffer from liver, prostate, skin and oesophagus cancer. Leukemia is mostly diagnosed in children in the area.