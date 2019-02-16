Baraza relishes Oliech re-union as Sofapaka host Gor

During the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations held in Tunisia, incumbent Sofapaka coach John Baraza (pictured) and renowned Gor Mahia striker Dennis ‘The Menace’ Oliech formed a deadly twin-pronged assault for Harambee Stars.

But as fate would have it, Baraza hung his boots at 40 three years ago having served Oserian, Rwanda’s Rayon Sports, Yanga of Tanzania and Sofapaka among other teams.

Baraza’s diligence and selflessness as Sofapaka forward then ultimately resulted into being given the coaching reins at ‘Batoto Ba Mungu’ by the club’s owner in Elly Mboni Kalekwa.

As for Oliech, he made a sensational comeback to football in 2019 at the prime age of 34 after professional stints in Qatar and France.

Since joining Gor, Oliech has not disappointed and what makes him stand out is his clinical goal in the 4-2 demolition of Egyptian aristocrats Zamalek in a CAF Confederations Cup group stage tie a fortnight ago in Nairobi.

Today, Baraza, an out and out striker during his hey days, will renew acquaintance with Oliech as coach and player respectively during Sofapaka and Gor match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru and the question is; just who will prevail over the other?

Reached for comment, Baraza was unequivocal that Oliech is a good player and who will need tight police marking by Batoto Ba Mungu’s forwards.

“I played with him (Oliech) in the national team and it’s quite interesting that he has not lost his spark yet and can only get better. I expect him to lead at the front when we face Gor,” said Baraza whose teams is basking in a convincing 4-1 win over table-toppers Mathare United.

Meanwhile, Bandari will be hoping to leapfrog Mathare to the top of the standings when they face Kariobangi Sharks today in Kasarani.

Mathare and Bandari are tied at 25 points each although the former boasts of a superior goal aggregate and their respective assignments this weekend could result into a significant change in the league’s front-running.

To most football pundits, Mathare can only be considered as early pace setters as they have the notoriety of jumpstarting the league on a high note only to slump at some point to the chagrin of their fans.

However, last Wednesday’s loss by Mathare at the hand of Sofapaka did not reflect their performance as they put their opponents on the sword for a lengthy period in the second half only to squander several scoring chances.

Elsewhere in Ruraka today, hosts Tusker, joyous after blitzing Zoo Kericho 1-0 in Kericho last week, will be out to collect yet another win at the expense of Kakamega Homeboyz.

Ex- Gor Mahia star Timothy Otieno and Boniface Muchiri have lately been key in Tusker’s success and these are some of the players expected to be paraded by Coach Robert Matano.