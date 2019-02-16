Free Fitness continues at Kaloleni Hall.

The Free Fitness Programme initiated by former Kenya Professional Boxing Commission(KPBC) continues Saturday morning at the Kaloleno Social Hall.

The programme features free aerobics training sessions that Ndolo, also a former Makadara Member of Parliament, hopes will lure youths away from substance abuse “to form a fit and healthy society.”

The former Kenya Professional Boxing Commission chairman has already organised such sessions in Makongeni, Jericho, Bahati and Kawangware and wants to make them regular Saturday and Sunday morning features in the city.

“We hope to groom our youths to grow out of unhealthy habits. A healthy nation is a good nation,” Ndolo, a former semi-professional boxer who also served as President of the Commonwealth Boxing Council in 2000, said Friday.

“It’s a sad fact that many of our young people these days never engage in fitness programmes and spend a lot of time drinking cheap liquor which makes their lives miserable and promotes crime in our estates.

“But once they embrace the programmes and get fit, they could easily even land jobs as fitness instructors or security personnel and get away from the life of crime,” he added.

Saturday’s two-hour session will be held at the Kaloleni handball grounds from 9.30am and will be free-of-charge.

“Wehave qualified instructors who will be leading these sessions that are open to the whole family,” Ndolo added.

Ndolo regrets that most areas of recreation in Nairobi have been grabbed over the years, noting that the aerobics sessions will help utilise the available space for maximum health benefits.

“It will cost nothing for residents to take part in these sessions which are run by the experts, and it’s also a great way to start the new year with a fitness programme run every Saturday and Sunday mornings before people go off to church,” he explained.