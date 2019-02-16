Preparing financially for a layoff.

Hellen Njeri @PeopleDailyKE

According to a recent survey, seven million Kenyans are unemployed. Out of these, 1.4 million have been desperately looking for work. The report also shows that the longer one experiences unemployment, the more likely they are to report symptoms of psychological unease.

Jobless people for a year or more report that they have been or are currently undergoing treatment for depression. This is roughly double the rate of depression among those who have been without a job for fewer than five weeks. So how do you prepare for the day when the monthly pay check suddenly stops coming.

1. CATEGORISE YOUR EXPENSES

First, you need to list all of your expenses for the month and any other periodic expenses like school fees. You want to categorise each of your expenses as either a “need” or a “want”. So things like rent, food, transport to work, water and electricity, etc fall under the “must” category.

These are the kind of expenses you just have to incur. You need to pay your rent or you risk being thrown out of your home. Sure you can delay paying some of these but not for long and there are usually bad consequences if you don’t pay.

The other category, ‘wants’ includes thing like getting your hair done, purchasing outside meals, buying clothes and even expenses like buying data bundles from your network provider. While you really would like to purchase these things, tough times call for tough measures.

Once you have the two lists add them up and you will get totals for expenses you must pay and expenses you would like to pay. The target is to stash cash that can cater for your must needs for at least five months or more after losing your job. Ensure that you have a separate account just for this.

2. LOOK FOR TEMPORARY WORK

Sure, you may have to hold out for your dream job, but there are plenty of part-time jobs you can do in addition to bring in a little cash. For example: seasonal employment: during the holidays retailers are usually looking for temporary workers. There are plenty of employers looking for someone to work for a few weeks or a few months. Going into an office is not the only way to make some cash.

For example, check out for online writing jobs. Time management is key while trying to do more than your usual, so to achieve maximum results develop a schedule of events and stick to it.

For example: if your day-job is Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm, you could get another 3 hours a day to do something extra so that you close your day at 8pm, this will mean that in the morning you have to be punctual to work and stick to that.

3. GET A RETRENCHMENT INSURANCE COVER

Underwritten by most insurance companies, the insurance cover offers two tiers of cover dependent on size of salary. For both tiers the retrenchment cover pays one month’s salary and the life cover has a lump sum benefit.

This could see you through the period you are jobless as you hunt. Also investigate how many of your credit agreements have built-in insurance policies against retrenchments, so that those can be written off.

4. DON’T STOP HAVING FUN

Having fun means more networking and drawing in more people with opportunities in your circle. Find free fun. Just because you are on a fixed income does not mean you canmot go out and have a good time. Look for free ways to have fun, like taking the kids to the park, catching a free concert, or going to an art show.

Whatever you choose to do, make sure you get out and mingle. Not only will it keep you happy, you might get some networking in as well. Who knows? You could find your next job walking around the park with your neighbours, or visiting an old friend for coffee.

5. SKIP PAYING SOME BILLS AND PAY YOURSELF FIRST

In this instance, the critical agenda is paying your savings plan and the premiums. You can skip rent or water-bill for month or two as long as there no consecutive charges involved. But most importantly, please make the concerted effort to go and speak to your creditors before you start skipping any payments.