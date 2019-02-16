Recuperating in Maanzoni

Most of the trips I’ve ever been on, beside the family ones, have been courtesy of my childhood friend, Sarah. Her first job was in Nyeri, and then she had jobs between Naivasha and Nakuru. Towards the end of last year, she called me while in Nairobi for coffee.

Amidst the usual ‘how are things’ talk, she blatantly said she had quit her job and wanted to focus on business and had decided to set up in Machakos.

Fast forward to a few weeks before Christmas, she wanted to catch up and show me a cool place she had just discovered. On the agreed day she arrived much earlier than agreed, scattering my plans to visit the barber and I had to wear a head wrap as a result.

We stopped by Nextgen Mall along Mombasa road for lunch and then off we went. As it was raining heavily, traffic was quite heavy just after Kitengela and we took about an hour to finally get moving.

We first went to Machakos town to see her new business, just opposite the famous Hornbill lounge. It was raining, and we were still to pick some friends at the Club Euphoria at the Gelian Hotel.

This club is famous as celebrities have performed at the club and stayed at the hotel. I don’t know if the club has lost its cool. Considering it was a Saturday and the place literally empty, it was apparent that it was no longer ‘lit’.

It was nearly 10pm, as we headed out of Machakos town. From Nairobi, Maanzoni is about an hour, depending on the traffic about Mlolongo area. From the highway, Maanzoni sanctuary is some 200 metres ahead.

The property is quite expansive. It lies on a 28-acre plot and the night lighting made it look like the home of a blue blood royal.

Our warm host was a lady, Mackenzie. She was kind enough to offer us freshly made fruit juice as we waited to be shown our rooms.

We got a ten per cent discount as we’d booked during the low season. Our room was impressively spacious. It overlooked the beautifully mowed garden. The room’s balcony made a fantastic place to relax and take in the stunning view. Plus I must say I really liked the high ceilings. I was fully encompassed by a sense of serenity.

One of the outstanding features of the lodge is the property’s landscape. Every morning I woke to the sweet chirping of birds about the garden, it made me feel like I was in the jungle.

Being a Sunday, the sanctuary has a family offer on their dishes and activities so it was a busy morning. The restaurant had a massive buffet which was both local and continental. French omelettes were prepared on request.

After breakfast, we went for a nature walk. Our guide Victor was very factual in explaining the different bird species. He went ahead and took us to the lodge’s private zoo where we got to see different animals like antelopes, zebras, and giraffes. You can also see the Lukenya hills in the distance framing the stunning view!

We got back to the lodge at about noon. Heading back to our rooms to freshen up we were met with a bowl of fresh fruits at the table. I was impressed by their turndown service. Everything felt new.

At the restaurant, residents would get the buffet dishes while day-guests who had just come in had to order a’la Carte’. I went all in with the fried rice and honey glazed pork chops. For a second I remembered a colleague writing on dangers of heated honey, but then again this was too irresistible to pass up.

The lounge next to the restaurant had a live band playing at the outside seating area so we chilled there a bit, enjoying the ambience before deciding to go for a dip. Unfortunately, the pool was full to the brim, scuttling my swimming plans.

All too soon it was time to check out, and one thing that reigned supreme for me was the quality of service. Mackenzie made sure our short stay was comfortable as well as memorable.

The property has a great ambience and you are assured a tranquil experience from the bustle in the city. Another plus is that it is not far from Nairobi and it’s definitely worth it.