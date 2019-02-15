KILIFI WATER SCARCITY

Kilifi MCAs’ have threatened to disrupt water services at the Baricho Water Works in Malindi sub-county if the water crisis persists.

The MCAs’ under the Water and Environment Committee led by its Chairman, Hassan Mohamed toured the massive water plant on Thursday to check on its status. The team revealed that 60% of the water drilled from Baricho found its way to Mombasa County leaving Kilifi county with only 40%.

Mohamed who is also the Matsangoni MCA gave Coast Water Services board a two week ultimatum to resolve and restore water supply to the county and failure to which he will mobilize area residents to destroy the pipeline to Mombasa.