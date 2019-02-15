K’Ogalo’s Confederation Cup task runs into storm after loss to Petro

James Magayi @PeopleSports11

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia ceded control of CAF Confederation Cup Group D to NA Hussein Dey after their 2-1 loss in Luanda, Angola coupled with a gutsy draw between Zamalek and the Algerian outfit in Egypt on Wednesday night.

K’Ogalo dropped to second spot on unchanged three points while Hussein Dey’s 90th minute equaliser against Zamalek earned them a point that increased their tally to four. Petro Atletico are third with three points but with an inferior goal count to K’Ogalo while erstwhile favourites Zamalek lie bottom with just one point.

The fact that points difference between the first and last team is only three leaves the group wide open for the four contesting teams after the second round of matches with four more fixtures left.

Continental club championships are synonymous with teams winning home fixtures and so far, three Group D contestants have followed the script with the exception of Zamalek.

The five-time African champions lost against Gor in Nairobi then dropped two vital points with the Wednesday draw at home leaving their chances slimmer than the rest.

Gor have two home fixtures left against NA Hussein Dey and Petro Atletico with two trips to North Africa against Hussein Dey and Zamalek also on the cards before the quarterfinalists are known. K’Ogalo have a fair chance of finishing in the top two based on strength so far displayed by contestants in this group.

Should K’Ogalo win their two home fixtures, their performance in remaining Carthage trips will determine their fate as teams will most likely win their home games.

The Kenyan club had a chance to grab at least a point on the road but circumstances left them incapacitated. Away in Luanda, Gor dominated play from the onset but were let down by inadequacy upfront. K’Ogalo also gave away cheap goals to Petro Atletico but the strong and assured display away from home indicated a team full of confidence, potential and on the ascendancy.

Coach Hassan Oktay missed both right backs Philemon Otieno and Wellington Ochieng due to suspension and illness respectively and he had to improvise by posting Joash Onyango at full back. The result was telling as Petro Atletico’s second goal emanated from the exact spot.

Onyango struggled with the pace and guile of the hosts young, skillful and agile wingers and K’Ogalo paid the price.