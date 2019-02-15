Lack of sponsors leaves star boxer Waguthii worried over title defence

Doning black joggers and a white top, Judy Waguthii goes about her gym session at Colosseum Fitness Centre with a smile.However, when the 34-year-old boxer finally gets a break from her instructor Ambrose Muga for a quick chat, her infectious smile disappears as she is a worried woman.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Super Lightweight champion could lose her belt if she does not defend it by May this year.

“A champion has up to a year to defend their belt, failure to which the WBC declares it vacant. I won the belt in May last year so I have until this May to organise for a fight,” she says.

Waguthii beat Prisca Vicot from France on unanimous decision to win the title in Glattbrug, Switzerland. She dominated in all the 10 rounds to score 100 against Vicot’s 92.

The mother of one was set to defend her title against Vicot on November 24, last year but the 43-year-old French pulled out in the last minutes leaving the burden of a defence bout on Waguthii.

“It is expensive to plan for these fights especially without a sponsor or a promoter coming in. Sanction fee for my belt is set at about Sh 200,000 (2,000 dollars). I also have to cater for all the expenses for my competitor including paying for their card as well as pay for a WBC official,” Waguthii says.

Her silver title made her a top contender for the WBC World Female Super Lightweight title but she is yet to feature in any fight. It has, however, not been an easy journey for the Dandora-born professional boxer who started out as a taekwondo player while in high. She was an active footballer and sprinter in high school and played taekwondo over the holidays. She went on to achieve a red belt in taekwondo.

“Tae Kwondo was not paying off so I moved to kick boxing as it came with a promise of a trip to Canada that never materialised, so I quit.

I stayed inactive for a year until David Kiilu introduced me boxing,” she said adding that her biggest motivation to join boxing was the money and travelling abroad.

She trained for three months and made her debut as a professional boxer against the experienced Jane Kavulane, shocking everyone with a win at the age of 20.