Kwemoi leads North Rift to national x-country championships

Emmanuel Masinde@PeopleSport11

Former world U20 10,000m champion Rogers Kwemoi will lead Central Rift region at national cross-country championships.

Qualine Kiprop will be flying 10km senior women’s category while Lydiah Jeruto and Gideon Rono will be in junior races.

Kwemoi from Uasin Gishu County will be in the same team with Baringo’s 2017 world cross country under-20 bronze medallist Richard Kimunyan, Uasin Gishu’s Evans Keitany.

Baringo’s Kiprop will be on the starting list for 10km women race. Kiprop will be joined by World U18 800m silver medallist Lydia Jeruto lead the 6km junior women team which also has Betty Jepkemoi (Nandi) and 2018 Discovery cross country champion Roselinda Jepketer also from Nandi county.

Upstart Rono from Baringo will join Vincent Kiprotich from Uasin Gishu and Emmanuel Kiplangat from Baringo, also will be joined by World U20 2,000m steeplechase champion Cleophas Kandie from Baringo.

Meanwhile North rift region will be led by former world cross country junior Brialliant Jepkorir in senior women category while Michael Kibet will lead in men.

Jepkorir won the North Rift 10km senior women’s race, running for Elgeyo Marakwet County beat a host of other athletes to book for a slot at the national championships where the federation will select a team to represent Kenya at the continental championships.

Jepkorir wants to feature in Team Kenya at the Denmark alongside Vicot Chepngeno from Samburu and Gloria Kite from West Pokot.

With Kibet Mathew Kimeli and Raymond Magut. In women’s 6km junior category, Feliciana Kanda, Agnes Jebet and Winnie Kimutai all from Elgeyo Marakwet County. Samuel Chebote from Samburu will fly regions flag in 8km junior men, will be joined by Charles kakuri of West Pokot and Reuben Longosiwa.