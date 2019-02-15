How the elaborate murder cover-up was staged

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

On the night of December 19, 2013, while in custody at the Ruaraka police station, Martin Koome Manyara was attacked with a blunt object, resulting in eight broken ribs. His head was also immersed in a drum of water, hours before his death.

Koome had earlier been arrested for attempting to strangle his baby in Baba Dogo, Nairobi.

After his death, the OCS embarked on a scheme to cover up the murder. He faked a report that the deceased had been assaulted by cellmates and included the reconstruction of an OB report terming Koome as “violent” and implicating one suspect, identified as Kelvin Odhiambo alias Nyundo, with the murder.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) later withdrew the charges. On February 3, 2014, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) received a complaint on the extrajudicial killing of Koome.

Following investigations, it concluded that the deceased was assaulted by the then OCS, Chief Inspector Nahashon Mutua and forwarded the file to the ODPP with recommendations that the chief inspector be charged with murder. The DPP concurred and on August 24, 2015, directed that the OCS be arrested and charged.

IPOA lead investigator testified that he visited the police station and recorded statements from 21 witnesses, among them police officers based at the station. The officers, however, were part of the elaborate cover-up.

The oversight authority found out that the deceased was hit several times with a rod and his head immersed in water before being locked up in the cells overnight despite his injuries. He was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he died.

Two witnesses said they had peeped through a vent and saw OCS Mutua attacking the late Koome using a metal rod. He then released several suspects and even offered to pay medical fees for one arrested for robbery.

The suspect, identified as Victor Kioko, was removed from the cells and driven to Uhai Neema Hospital, where he was treated and his bills paid before being released unconditionally.

Investigations revealed that, although the OCS claimed there was a fight, no incident was recorded in the Occurrence Book (OB).