NEWSPeople Daily

City tycoon linked to tax evasion grilled by DCI

George Kebaso February 15, 2019
2,519 Less than a minute
Humphrey Kariuki. Photo/File

Nairobi businessman Humphrey Kariuki was yesterday among five people grilled by detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, Nairobi, over alleged Sh3 billion tax evasion scam.

The Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit (ECCU) and the Serious Crimes  Unit at DCI headquarters are scrutinising Kariuki’s business interests and those of his associates suspected to be involved in tax evasion and fraud through firms listed as shareholders of companies under probe.

Besides Kariuki, others grilled were Peter Kuria, Mary Wambui, Robert Thinji and Dennis Murithi. Kariuki’s daughter, Nyawira Wangari, who is also implicated, did not appear yesterday.

“We will record statements from each of them and move to the next phase,” an officer privy to the probe said.  Last week, Flying Squad officers recovered 312,000 litres of illicit liquor, smuggled ethanol from Tanzania and the fake KRA stamps at the company’s factory in Thika.

Some of the popular brands produced by the plant include Bluemoon vodka, Legend brandy and Glen Rock whisky.

Show More

Related Articles

February 15, 2019
2,616

Buhari, rival in final push ahead of Nigeria election

February 15, 2019
2,507

Kwemoi leads North Rift to national x-country championships

February 15, 2019
2,520

Lack of sponsors leaves star boxer Waguthii worried over title defence

February 15, 2019
2,585

Why top cop was condemned to die