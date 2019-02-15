City tycoon linked to tax evasion grilled by DCI

Nairobi businessman Humphrey Kariuki was yesterday among five people grilled by detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, Nairobi, over alleged Sh3 billion tax evasion scam.

The Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit (ECCU) and the Serious Crimes Unit at DCI headquarters are scrutinising Kariuki’s business interests and those of his associates suspected to be involved in tax evasion and fraud through firms listed as shareholders of companies under probe.

Besides Kariuki, others grilled were Peter Kuria, Mary Wambui, Robert Thinji and Dennis Murithi. Kariuki’s daughter, Nyawira Wangari, who is also implicated, did not appear yesterday.

“We will record statements from each of them and move to the next phase,” an officer privy to the probe said. Last week, Flying Squad officers recovered 312,000 litres of illicit liquor, smuggled ethanol from Tanzania and the fake KRA stamps at the company’s factory in Thika.

Some of the popular brands produced by the plant include Bluemoon vodka, Legend brandy and Glen Rock whisky.