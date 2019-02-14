English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Caroline Mwatha autopsy : Death caused by excessive bleeding

Caroline Mwatha

K24 Tv February 14, 2019
A postmortem examination on the body of departed human rights activist Caroline Mwatha has confirmed that indeed the deceased died as a result of the botched abortion of her 5 months old male foetus.

The findings released by family doctor  Peter Ndegwa after an autopsy process that lasted over two hours revealed that the deceased died out of excessive bleeding following incisions on the foetus

 

 

