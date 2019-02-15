Property players hope for sector recovery

Susan Anyango and Harrison Kivisu @PeopleDailyKe

The real estate sector at the Coast is bracing for recovery this year, with players confident of growth prospects even as they continue to bear the brunt of interest capping by banks.

The players are now asking the government to leave the banking sector free to regulate interest rates so that home buyers can acquire mortgages more easily and for developers to go for low-cost and give longer paying duration to buyers.

Players say the market is expected to stabilise in the second quarter of the year with residential property market leading this transformation. Multimillion projects such as as luxuries apartments are fast coming up in up in the city suburbs such as Nyali, Bamburi and Vipingo Ridge to meet increasing demand.

While prices of most residential properties dropped throughout first and third quarter of 2018, the sale price of these houses in Nyali currently stand at Sh18 million for a two-bedroom unit and Sh32 million for four-bedroom duplets. There are areas where luxury apartments are costing nearly Sh50 million, with penthouses in the same blocks going for more.

Goldywine Consult CEO Benedict Mutuku says the company is now focusing on both short- and long-term residential homes projects. However, he regrets that the process to acquire mortgages is too long compared to earlier years and that the capping interest rates is frustrating investors.

“The interest charged by the banks is 30 per cent so that they can be sure that customers given loans can pay back the money at a profit. Therefore, businessmen would rather invest using their savings without bank loans, which is not enough to enable them acquire properties,” said Mutuku.

He said most locals can only buy properties worth Sh3 million and below, hence adding to the slow market for homes costing more than Sh4 million . “Hard economic times in the country have greatly influenced the slow marketing in the property investment sector,” said Mutuku.