Buhari, rival in final push ahead of Nigeria election

Abuja, Thursday

Nigeria’s presidential candidates wrapped up their election campaigns on Thursday, making a final pitch to voters before Africa’s most populous country heads into the polls.

Two days before election day, President Muhammadu Buhari headed to his home state of Katsina in the northwest, while his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, returned to his base in Adamawa, in the northeast.

Both were due to address supporters at their final rallies before voting in their villages on Saturday.

Buhari, 76, is seeking a second, four-year term of office but is facing a strong challenge from Abubakar, 72, who has campaigned largely against the president’s record in office.

There has been little or no reliable opinion polling but observers expect a close race. In 2015, results were announced some 48 hours after polls closed.

In what he called a “state-of-the-nation address”, Abubakar said Buhari had failed to address insecurity, led a one-sided anti-corruption campaign and weakened the economy.

“Nigeria cannot survive another four years of this misdirection and maladministration,” he said, declaring that Buhari’s re-election would spell “disaster” for Nigeria.

Despite his age, Abubakar, a former vice-president representing the Peoples Democratic Party, has portrayed himself as a pro-business, modern and tech-savvy candidate.

In particular he has appealed to the 18-35 age group that make up just over half of the 84 million registered voters, including by publishing a manifesto entirely in emojis.

Buhari is “better left to take a long rest to attend properly to his health”, he added, referring to the president’s illness that saw him spend months abroad.

The former military ruler, from the All Progressives Congress (APC), conceded his time in office “has not been an easy journey”. But he maintained the government had made “great progress”.

“Some of these achievements are visible for everyone to see. Some are still in the works,” he said in a video message, asking for support “to consolidate” the progress so far.

Buhari, Abubakar and some 70 other presidential candidates on Wednesday signed a “peace accord”, promising a peaceful vote and to accept the result.

Security was expected to be tight across the country, given Nigeria’s long history of election-linked violence. On Thursday, APC supporters in the southern oil city of Port Harcourt clashed with police.

Protesters carrying placards tried to storm the local offices of the election commission, calling for APC candidates to be put on the ballot for parliamentary and governorship votes. – AFP