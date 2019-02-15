NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

EACC probes hyacinth project

Proper land use upstream key to ‘taming’ Lake Victoria hyacinth.

Dickens  Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Senior officers of  Lake Victoria Environment Management Project have been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the procurement of a Sh78 million hyacinth harvester.

The 12 officers, mainly seconded to the project jointly funded by the World Bank and  the  Ministry of Environment, are expected to appear at EACC offices as from today, according to a letter from the anti-graft agency dated February 8.

In the letter addressed to the national project coordinator Fransisca Awuor, EACC has summoned procurement and finance officers who handled the controversial acquisition of the machine. The harvester stalled immediately after the purchase due to what engineers said was missing components.

