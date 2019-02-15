Accountable police key to human rights, dignity

Two unrelated legal matters were yesterday concluded, both putting the conduct of police officers in the spotlight. In both cases, police officers were found culpable for deaths of civilians: One in circumstances of a mob situation, while the other was during response to election-related riots in Kisumu in 2017, leading to the death of Baby Samantha Pendo.

In the first case, a former officer Ruaraka OCS was found guilty of murder and sentenced to hang. And although death row convicts are no longer executed, the sentence remains in the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code. The former OCS was fingered for excessive use of force.

In the second case, police brutality was named as the main cause of Baby Pendo’s death, which elicited uproar across the nation. Six-month-old Pendo was clobbered to death inside her father’s house by anti-riot police who were out to quell protests over the outcome of 2017 presidential election.

The rulings must serve to remind police officers that human life is sacred and that their cardinal responsibility is to safeguard lives even when confronted by challenging situations.

Even though police officers get into fairly dicey situations, especially while quelling riots and other acts of insurrection, the fact that they bear arms calls sobriety and good judgement in the use of the weapons.

This calls to question the critical issue of when police officers should shoot to injure or immobilise, and when they should shoot to kill.

It calls for sober consideration and weighing of situations so that the task and mandate of maintaining law and order is executed in such a manner as to cause minimal risk to both life and limb.

The twin developments come at a time when questions are being raised over police conduct in the death of Nairobi’s Dandora human rights crusader against extra judicial killings.

The questions do not augur well for the service.

Further, information gaps about the death of the activist, especially about the place and circumstances of death, imply deficit in confidence, the abortion narrative, which was confirmed in an autopsy last evening, notwithstanding.

The transformation of the police from force to service must be in tandem with how they go about day-to-day duties and how the public perceives them. Because, perception matters!