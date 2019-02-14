Local golfers to get direct entries to KCB- Karen Masters

By Lynette Matheka and Peter Sagini

A total of 20 local golfers will get direct entries to the annual KCB-sponsored Karen masters, a sanctioned Sunshine Tour event, through a Road to Masters qualifying tourney set to tee off next weekend at Karen Country Club from June 25 to 30.

The pro-am competition will run in five clubs across the country beginning with Sigona but the professionals will participate in only four of the five events. The bank has sponsored the tour to a tune of Sh 2million to be divided in four events, each getting Sh 500,000 as prize money.

“The prize money for the Pros will be split on a 60/40 ratio. The 60 percent will be prize money for the top 15 finishers while the 40 percent is set aside for those who meet the set scores for the different courses. The cut will be set at level par and better, “said Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) chair Charan Thethy.

Additionally, the 20 Pros will be joined on the course by 30 amateurs at the pro-am event preceding the masters as six amateur winners stand a chance to be selected at each of the five qualifying rounds. The qualifiers will be Men Winner, Lady Winner, Guest Winner, Staff Winner, Junior Winner and a Wild Card winner. “In the last two editions, our golfers have not had the chance for build up events to the Karen Masters.

That’s like going to the Olympics without trials and that cannot guarantee good result. This year will be different as we have the four events to prepare and we are hoping for better scores from our locals,” added the PGK chair. According to the event organisers, the date has been pushed forward to June as they anticipate better weather thus attracting more golfers and fans to Karen as opposed to when the event is held in the cold month of July.

“We are redefining golfing in Kenya by increasingly giving more opportunities to amateur and professional golfers across the country. We believe in growing sports talent for local and international competitions. It’s our way of using golf to promote sports tourism and as a result catalysing Kenya’s economic growth agenda,” said KCB Group Director of Marketing and Communications Angela Mwirigi during the launch.