Football legend suffers stroke, admitted at Nairobi Hospital

Football legend Joe Kadenge has suffered stroke and is currently admitted at Nairobi Hospital.

The former Maragoli United, Abaluhya FC and Harambee Stars play maker, commonly remembered by the ‘Kadenge na mpira’ slogan, was rushed to hospital early in the morning where relatives, friends and football enthusiasts are already flocking to wish him well.

According to his son Rodgers Kadenge, the legend who initially had health problems, had been enjoying good health of late until suffering the stroke.

“He started showing signs of suffering stroke on Tuesday and it must have been triggered by the death of my sister Everlyne who passed on in the US on Saturday,” Rodgers told People Sports.

Kadenge played for Maragoli United, and scored the fastest ever goal in the Kenyan Premier League. He also played club football for Abaluhya United, winning the Kenyan Premier League in 1966.