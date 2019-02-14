Sinyolo start journey to reclaim position in girls’ hockey

Sinyolo Girls hope to replicate their past performance when they bully off this year’s campaign to reclaim the national hockey title when Kisumu West Sub County School games kick off tomorrow at Maseno School.

The 2017 national hockey champions failed to feature in the last year’s Kenya national secondary schools games that were held in Kangaru School, Embu County.

The reigning champions attended the France for a six-a-side tournament which saw their slot taken over by Nyamira Girls whom they defeated 1-0 during the Nyanza Region finals.

Speaking to People Daily Sports, Coach Alloys Owino said he is not expecting stiff competition at the Sub-County level adding that he will be using her second team for the championships.

Sinyolo became the first team to win the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSA) hockey title five years-in-a-row.

“We are not expecting stiff competition at this level because we have accessed our competitors and from my observations we don’t need much of struggles,” said coach Owino.

He said his side has prepared well and will be keen to defend the title from the Sub County level as they prepare for the national.

“We have a very good team, we been attending our normal trainings and am optimistic that going by what have observed in the team, we are good to go,” said Owino.

Sinyolo will kick off their Sub County title defence against Aluor Girls, debutant Dago Kokore Girls and Ogada.

Meanwhile, after showcasing a dazzling performance at the Maseno School National Open tournament,

Maseno hope to pick from where they left when the host Kisumu West Sub County games that starts tomorrow.

Maseno School withstood fierce opposition from Ambira High School from Siaya County to clinch the basketball trophy during the Maseno National Open Tournament last weekend.

Maseno also won the rugby 7s aside title after beating Ambira 9-6 in the finals.

“We are looking forward to a better year this time, we have been experiencing our low and so far I can say that things have improved “, said Maseno School Games Master Erick Awuonda.