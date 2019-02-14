Star’s coach Mignet watches Sofapaka’s Faina, gets impressed

When the late German coach Reinhardt Fabisch was tasked with making Harambee Stars qualify for the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations in Burkina Faso and the World Cup in France the same year, he opted for a blend of youth and experience.

Fabisch’s preference yielded success which was there for all to see as the squad exceeded expectation by holding fancied Green Eagles, now Super Eagles, of Nigeria 1-1 in Nairobi although Stars did not make it to the biannual Africa competition.

Apparently, the current Stars Head Coach Sebastien Migne seems intent on emulating Fabisch by giving upcoming players a chance to don the national team colours ahead of the 2019 AFCON slated for Egypt in June.

One of such budding players is Sofapaka’s fast-rising defender Jacob Faina who is said to be on the wish list of Migne who has been seen in the team’s matches to monitor his progress.

Granted, Faina is one of the most glamorous fullbacks in the 2018 SportPesa Premier League (SPL) with his acumen elevating him to a class of his own.

It was little wonder then that the 25-year-old was named man of the match during his team’s 4-1 conquest of SPL table-toppers Mathare United in a cliff-hanger at Kasarani Stadium last Tuesday.