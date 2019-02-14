Reduced national hockey league bullies off on March 2

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League will have 10 teams and not 12 from last season when the new season gets underway on March 2.

According to fixtures secretary Moses Majiwa, this is part of continued restructuring, which he says is aimed at getting the best out of the league.

The new format comes after Park Road Badgers, Nakuru and Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) were relegated with only Chase Sailors the only team gained promotion.

The women’s league will feature nine teams after only one club was relegated with two teams joining the to- flight league. Vikings were axed from the top tier as Kenyatta University and Lakers from Kisumu were promoted.

The this is aimed at improving the standards of the game, few years ago, the number of teams in the men’s premier league was 15, and now we have 10. We want to make it more effective,” Majiwa said.

In the released, defending men champions Butali Sugar Warriors will welcome newcomers Chase Sailors on March 17 at City Park Stadium.

Record champions in the women’s premier league Telkom will start their women’s league title defence against Amira Sailors on March 10 at City Park Stadium.

The titanic battle between champions Butali Sugar and their predecessors Kenya Police will have to wait until April 20 at City Park Stadium.

Majiwa further says, the first leg which is expected to end on August 11 will be interrupted on March 23-24, April 27-28 and May 25-26 for the national team training and June 1-2 for Mombasa Hockey tournament.

The first leg will also take a break on June 22-23 for Olympic Day celebrations, June 29-30 for the National teams training and July 12-13 for Nakuru Hockey tournament.