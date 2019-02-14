Farming powers devolved units

Agriculture and service sectors are the main drivers of county economies.The Gross County Product (GCP) 2019 report, covering 2013 to 2017 says that apart from agriculture, other key sectors driving devolved units’ economies are manufacturing; wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles; information and telecommunications and real estate.

Agriculture as a single economic sector, the report said, remained the most spread across counties scooping Sh957 billion. “The services sector offers huge investment opportunities by the private sector,” said Kenya National Bureau of Statistics director general Zachary Mwangi. Mwangi said that the new report identifies counties with untapped potential in agriculture, manufacturing and services.

Real estate

“This report provides information to private sector players and development partners interested in investing in a specific county,” he added. Real estate, as an emerging economic sector, contributed Sh341 billion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

In most counties, real estate is receiving stiff competition from other sectors mainly agriculture although the country is still grappling with a huge supply gap in terms of residential and commercial houses.

Cartain counties are however employing measure to bridge the gap. In Kiambu, Murang’a and Nyeri counties, for example, coffee and tea bushes have been converted into residential and commercial estates with big projects such as Tatu City and Thika Greens property firms taking up more than 6,000 acres.

Nairobi leads the pack in manufacturing at 57.9 per cent followed by Kiambu and Mombasa counties at 7.7 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively.

Industrial centres

Mwangi said that manufacturing activities were dominant in counties that are home to industrial centres, for example, Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Machakos. In Nairobi a lot of manufacturing activities takes place at Industrial Area while most industries are located in Thika, Ruiru and Juja areas of Kiambu County.

World Bank programme leader in charge of equitable growth, finance and institutions Johan Mistiaen said the publication of the report will help counties realise their potential as opportunities will be exposed to the investors.

Commission on Revenue Allocation chair Jane Kiringai said in future, the commission will use data for revenue allocation but hastened to add that the same can be contentious.

The GCP report, the first since inception of counties in 2013, shows that majority of counties with a small share to GDP are growing at a faster rate, signifying potential catch-up.

According to the KNBS the new report seeks to provide a picture of the economic structure and relative size of the economy for each county.

“The estimates are expected to be instrumental in informing economic growth and supporting county level decision making and economic planning, informing county economic development plans, estimates of revenue potential for each county, indicator for potential for private sector investment and informing economic progress at the county level,” the bureau said.