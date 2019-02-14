DCI summons tycoon, 14 others in tax evasion saga

George Kebaso @Morarak

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has summoned Humphrey Kariuki, the Thika-based businessman sought over alleged tax evasion and making substandard alcohol and 14 other directors of various companies for questioning today.

Kinoti said they believe the persons are connected to the allegations or have information, which may assist in investigations into the alleged claims.

“They are required to appear before the investigating officers at DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road on February 14 at 8am without fail,” said Kinoti.

He added it is an offence under Section 52 (2) of the National Police Service Act 2011 to fail to honour summonses.

Those wanted also under Africa Spirits Limited include Peter Njenga Kariuk, Geoffrey Kaaria Kinoti Mbobua, Signature Wines (HK) Limited, Golden Valley Properties Limited directors Jane Wanjiru Njenga, Kuria and Mary Wambui Njihia.

Others include Gemtal Limited, Claudine Mathis, Lionsbridge Limited directors Dennis Murithi Kimathi and Mbobua. Others are Kigumba Limited directors, Kisima Management Company Limited, Kariuki and Nyawira Wangari Kariuki.

Police also want Axis Logistics Limited directors Stuart Heard Gerald, Robert Murithi, Kuria, Kariuki and Gemtal Limited.

Those under WoW Beverages include Muriithi, Kuria, Kariuki, Gerald and Directors of SICPA Kenya Limited. Police believe Kariuki is in Zambia. Another official said police may seek help from Interpol to get him back to the country for questioning. His local associates are said to be seeking legal advise from on the way forward.