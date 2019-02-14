Sh167m NYS case adjourned to February 18

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Trial of the Sh167 million National Youth Service (NYS) corruption case was yesterday adjourned to allow the prosecution to supply some documents to defence lawyers, representing 35 people in the matter.

Senior Principal Magistrate Lucas Onyina adjourned the case after it emerged that some documents had not been supplied to the defence lawyers.

The documents were mentioned by a witness Joyce Nyamusi Ala, a Supplies Chain assistant director at the Department of Works.

Nyamusi referred to the documents as she told the court they were stored by the head of supply chain. She had earlier taken the court through the procurement process and how suppliers are identified by ministries. The documents include minutes of the ministerial tender committee.

Assistant director of public prosecutions Mercy Gateru had told the court that they will not be relying on the documents. She argued that the application was a tactic to delay the hearing. Magistrate Onyina, however, ruled that it is in the interest of justice and fairness that the documents be provided to defence.

The case will be heard on February 18. Former PS Lillian Omollo, former NYS director general Richard Ndubai and several other civil servants have been charged over the alleged loss of Sh167.5 million at NYS.