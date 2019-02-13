Wambui murder probe : Kori,Wangui weep in court

Three suspects in the murder of businesswoman Mary Wambui Kamangara will be detained for another 9 days at the Muthaiga police station after one of the suspects Judy Wangui alleged to have been tortured at the Juja police station.

Kiambu senior magistrate Stellah Atambo directed their transfer and ordered investigations into claims by her lawyer Cliff Ombeta accusing police of inserting hot pepper in her private parts.

And Frankline Macharia reports , the deceased’s husband Joseph Kori broke down in tears as his lawyer pleaded his innocence in the murder of his late wife.