Wambui murder probe : Kori,Wangui weep in court

Wambui murder

K24 Tv February 13, 2019
Three suspects in the murder of businesswoman Mary Wambui Kamangara will be detained for another  9 days  at the Muthaiga  police station after one of the suspects Judy Wangui alleged to have been tortured at the Juja police station.

 Kiambu senior magistrate Stellah  Atambo  directed their transfer and ordered investigations into claims by her lawyer Cliff Ombeta accusing police of inserting hot pepper in her private parts.

And Frankline Macharia reports , the deceased’s husband Joseph Kori broke down in tears as his lawyer pleaded his innocence in the murder of his late wife.

 

