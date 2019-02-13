Five killed in Londiani plane crash : Plane crashed in Makutano forest

A team of experts from the air accident investigation department have begun investigations into an incident in which five people died after a light aircraft they were traveling in crashed in Makutano forest in Londiani, Kericho county.

The Cessna aircraft registration number 5Y-BSE is said to have been headed to Lodwar in Turkana county after departing the Ol Kiombo airstrip in the Maasai Mara before it developed mechanical problems and crashed into farmlands.