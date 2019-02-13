English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Five killed in Londiani plane crash : Plane crashed in Makutano forest

K24 Tv February 13, 2019
A team of experts from the air accident investigation  department have begun  investigations into an incident in  which five people died after a light aircraft  they were traveling in crashed in Makutano forest in Londiani, Kericho county.

The Cessna aircraft registration number 5Y-BSE is said to have been headed to Lodwar in  Turkana county after departing the Ol Kiombo airstrip in the Maasai Mara before it developed mechanical problems  and crashed into farmlands.

 

