Go back to work:  President orders nurses to resume duty

Nurses

K24 Tv February 13, 2019
The country is staring at a looming health crisis after nurses defied president Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive asking them to call off their strike and resume duty by Friday morning.

Flanked by the council of governors, the president ordered nurses to resume duty and directed the ministry of health and county governments sack any nurses who will defy the directive.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses has however vowed to carry on with their strike saying its does not receive its instructions from state house.

 

