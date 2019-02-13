Protests over delayed autopsy  : Pathologist fails to appear

Drama ensued at the Nairobi City Mortuary after a postmortem exercise on the body of the late civil rights activist, Carolyne Mwatha scheduled for Wednesday morning failed to take place after the pathologist failed to show up.

Family and friends of the deceased who have expressed doubts over a police report on the activist’s death staged demonstrations outside the morgue and blocked roads disrupting traffic to protest the delay.

The postmortem is now expected to be conducted thursday morning as investigations continue.